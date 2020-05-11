Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 11
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 May 2020 was 785.03p (ex income) 786.34p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
11 May 2020
