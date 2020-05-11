Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
11.05.20
08:12 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,080
+1,35 %
11.05.2020
Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own Shares for Payment of Reward Earned Under Incentive Programmes

ESPOO, Finland, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has on 11 May 2020 conveyed 2,000 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to one key person for payment of rewards earned under the Restricted Share Plan 2015 and Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plans.

On 12 July 2017, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 500,000 of its own shares in several separate transactions during 2017-2020 to implement, payments of rewards earned, amongst others, under the company's Restricted Share Plan 2015. On 16 April the Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 171,000 of its own shares in several separate transactions during 2017-2020 to implement, payments of rewards earned, amongst others, under the company's Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020.

The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 March 2020. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry account on 11 May 2020, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.

Further details concerning the company's Restricted Share Plan 2015 and Restricted Share Plan 2018-2020 are available in the company's remuneration statements.

The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.

Espoo, 11 May 2020

CITYCON OYJ

About Citycon

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +358-40-823-9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
