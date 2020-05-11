Champion Wool Factory: Australian Wool Industry Players Respond to Pandemic By Supporting Each Other

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / The Australian wool industry has been adapting to the changes in the economic environment brought forth by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Companies and farms from different parts of the supply chain are backing each other to make it through this hard time together.

According to a study by McKinsey , Australia's population has fared rather well in the face of COVID-19. "First, there is the nation's success in dealing with the health crisis. Australia has so far been able to control the spread of the coronavirus and ranks among the group of nations with the lowest infection and fatality rates worldwide." The agricultural industry has not been so lucky.

This pandemic comes on the heels of the bushfires earlier this year. The NSW Government has announced a $140.0 million package for firms in primary industries that were affected by the bushfires. This package is anticipated to support businesses in the Forestry and Logging industry, which have faced declining demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A sector update by IBIS said, "Many industries in this sector export a substantial share of their output. Consequently, global economic disruption caused by COVID-19 represents a significant threat to demand for agricultural exporters. According to the Australian Bureau of Resource Economics and Sciences, the largest threat to agricultural firms comes from declining global incomes, which will likely drive prices down." This is good news for those across the world looking to try Australian products at a discounted rate, but comes at a price for farmers and suppliers in the agricultural industry.

Paul Ferronato, Senior Wool Buyer & Trader from United Wool said: "The current wool season has been very challenging for both wool growers and buyers with many factors affecting our industry. COVID-19 has dealt the industry a blow with a large amount of uncertainty about demand for wool going forward. Of course, during these circumstances, we are all working together to be in close communication to advise each other and discuss options."

Champion Wool Factory , a leading Melbourne wool company established in 2011, is meeting and coping with the challenge. Eric Dong, its CEO, remains optimistic that with proactive, coordinated action between Australia & the wool industry, the economy will maintain order. "All parts of the Australian wool industry are collaborating closely, from sellers, factories, to sterilization facilities and ultimately to farmers and shepherds. By supporting each other in various ways, I strongly believe we can make it through."

Eric's company only sources and processes high quality wool from farms that feed their sheep on green grasses and care about their wellbeing, making them work closely with many small farms, acting as a bridge between the upper and lower streams on the supply chain. "As we combine the modern technology with traditional Australian craftsmanship, we are able to produce premium wool products very fast," Eric added, "And our plan for next steps is not only to work with the Australian wool industry to survive this hard time, but also to export our world class wool products to the US market."

The Australian Federal Government has also worked to ensure that Australia's freight network keeps moving. Essential services such as agriculture and food security would be exempt from lockdown restrictions, allowing these industries to get on the path to recovery.

