Focus on Secure Townships for Urban Development to Help Revenues in Climb to ~US$ 30,293.0 Mn by 2022-End, observes TMR

- State-of-the-art electronics automating security and surveillance solutions; managed security service providers show the way

- Compatibility in technologies and accessibility of various platforms expand horizon in home security solutions market

ALBANY, New York, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing adoption of automated security and surveillance technologies in home security solutions has enabled residential users prevent home invasions, burglaries, and property crimes. The global home security solutions market stood at US$ 17,790.5 million in 2019. From 2020 to 2022, the market is expected to clock CAGR of 19.7%, taking its worth to US$ 30,293.0 million by 2022.

A wide range of hardware and software in the home security solutions are seeing technology advancements, and players are leaning on increasing the touch points in developing and developed nations. With governments focused on promoting secure townships, the awareness about range of remote monitoring solutions will gain popularity among residential consumers. This is boosting the revenue potential for stakeholders in the home security solutions market.

The unveiling of variety of platforms and new technology interfaces will attract more residential consumers to adopt home security solutions, notes analysts at TMR.

Download PDF Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1241

Key Takeaways in Home Security Solutions Market Study

Among the various segments of hardware, electronic locks held 44% of the total hardware market in 2019; their high reliability underpins the popularity

The electronics locks segment is also the most rapidly growing one, with estimated CAGR of 27.1% during 2020 - 2022

Among the various sub-segments of hardware under component segment in the market, video surveillance is witnessing large adoption

Among the various types, hardware held a whopping share of 94% in the overall home security solutions market in 2019

Among the key video surveillance technologies used in home security solutions, IP-based video surveillance are rapidly gaining consumer preference over analog solutions.

Home security services segment is rising at the most rapid rate-- at CAGR of 24.7% during 2020 - 2022

Access control and authentication is rapidly emerging hardware segment in the home security solutions market

The fastest growing regional market-North America-is projected to garner CAGR of 19.9% during 2020 - 2022

Explore 112 of pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Home Security Solutions Market (Component: Hardware [Video Surveillance, Access Control and Authentication, Alarms, Electronic Locks, and Other Systems], Software, and Services [Installation, Technical Support, Consulting, and Cloud-based]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2022 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-security-solutions.html

Home Security Solutions Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Some trends pertaining to consumer adoption and preferences are expected to influence the future trajectories of the home security solutions market considerably. A few worth taking into account are:

Growing popularity of internet of things technology and wireless services expand the revenue potential in market

Sheer pace of adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices to control surveillance and security functions drive demand for home security solutions

The increasing affordability of managed security solutions for consumers at large is a prominent driver for market growth.

Focus of residential users in preventing unauthorized access of people to controlled facilities and buildings bolster the uptake of home security solutions

Analyze home security solutions market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Home Security Solutions Market: Region-wise Analysis

Among the various regions, North America has led the pack in 2019, holding a major share of 38.3% in 2019. It is also expected to be the most rapidly growing market during the forecast period. A large appetite for growing numbers of residential consumers for advanced home security and surveillance solutions drive the demand for biometrics, voice transmissions, asset tracking systems, and smart cards. The regional market is also witnessing the wide acceptance of home automation integrated with security solutions for smart buildings. Need for securing facilities with smart wireless technologies is also fueling the rapid expansion of revenues in the regional market.

Key Impediments to Home Security Solutions Market Players

Low level of IT expertise among consumers has hindered a steady demand for home security solutions. Further, high cost of some solutions has dampened the prospects in cost-sensitive markets. Nevertheless, in coming years, automation solutions to secure homes against unauthorized intrusion will pave way for sizable opportunities for device makers and solution providers.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1241

The Home Security Solutions market is segmented on the basis of:

Component

Hardware



Video Surveillance





Analog Cameras







IP Cameras







Others (Recorders and Storage, CCTV Monitors and Encoders)





Access Control and Authentication





Biometrics







RFID







Card-based





Electronic Locks





Alarms





Sensors and Detectors



Software



Services



Installation/Integration





Technical Support





Consulting





Cloud-based Services

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

EU7 Countries



CIS Countries



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



South Asia



Australasia



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market - Growth of the hardware security module market is due to concerns over data breaches as well as increased spending on cyber security. Demand for HSM solutions is expected to surge in the coming years with more small and medium scale organizations involving in formulating encryption strategies.

Asset Performance Management Solutions Market - The prominent market share of the region is due to the high adoption of cloud technology, and technological advancements in the field of asset performance management solutions, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The asset performance management solutions market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Video on Demand Market - The global video on demand market is mainly driven by increasing consumer spending over the internet, and growing penetration of connected devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets for video consumption.

A2P SMS Market - The global A2P SMS market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 101 Bn by 2030. The A2P SMS market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in mobile subscriber base and growth in mobile marketing activities by marketers and application developers are positively impacting the market.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg