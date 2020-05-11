R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director / PDMR notification 11-May-2020 / 15:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Blackett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amendm ent 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name R.E.A. Holdings Plc b) LEI 213800YXL94R94RYG150 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the R.E.A. Holdings Plc Ordinary shares of financial 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB0002349065 b) Nature of the Purchase of Ordinary shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) GBP0.545 96,144 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume n/a Price n/a e) Date of the 7 May 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 62862 EQS News ID: 1041087 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 11, 2020 10:36 ET (14:36 GMT)