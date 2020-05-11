A premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest storefront layout engagement for a supermarket. This success story offers comprehensive insights into the solutions and analytical methodologies that helped the client achieve a 30% increase in sales.

As a retailer, it's essential to measure your customer's shopping behavior and understand what's happening in your store to improve customer experiences. Storefront layout analytics solutions offer insights that will help you optimize your store layout, improve merchandising, enhance promotional offers, predict staff scheduling requirements, and measure customer waiting time.

The Business Problem: The client wanted to evaluate the potential store floor format options and understand which option provided the best growth opportunity. The client was facing stagnation issues in most of its outlets leading to a drop in revenue. To tackle this situation and improve revenues, the client wanted to implement new store concepts that could enable higher sales and revenue.

The rebirth of retail outlets after years of digital disruption and economic challenges is possible if retailers can contend for their consumers' attention, and in return, drive value. One way to do this is to design a digital and physical store layout that captures the attention of consumers today," says a storefront layout analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: We conducted a complete assessment of the client's existing store format to gain insights on potential strengths and limiting factors. This information was combined with results from data analysis of customer data to develop insights on the correlation between customer perceptions and the store layout. We used cluster analytics for identification of the most profitable customer segments and evaluated the potential of different floor format options in relation to the identified customer segments. Based on this analysis, we recommended on implementation of the store format that had potential to achieve maximum profitability.

Quantzig's storefront layout analytics solutions helped the client to:

Increase sales by 30%

Quantzig's storefront layout analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Traffic queues and pattern analysis

Shelf space optimization

