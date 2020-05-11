On request of Invajo Technologies AB, company registration number 556737-5489, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from May 14, 2020. The company has 3,908,357 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: INVAJO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,572,801 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013774668 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 195960 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556737-5489 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: INVAJO TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 2, 664, 444 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms 2 TO1 entitles to 1 share -------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period June 1 2021 - June 30 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day June 28 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775665 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 195992 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5300 Retail ----------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08 684 211 09.