A premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest big data analytics engagement for a leading probiotic food manufacturer.

Today, factors such as healthcare innovations and technological trends are driving the shift towards consumer-centric health care. This has increased awareness among the global population and helped them to play an active role in any treatment plan. Drug-specific issues and stricter guidelines have been major factors contributing to the stagnation of drug approvals. Such factors pose major challenges for probiotic foods manufacturers and decrease the time-to-market for the drugs.

The Business Problem: The company was facing challenges in increasing their focus on building stronger bonds with their best customers owing to the competition in the industry. The probiotic foods manufacturer also wanted to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and reduce churn rates. By leveraging strategies such as aggressive pricing, promotion, and customer acquisition, the manufacturer of probiotic foods wanted to gain actionable insights into customer metrics.

Big Data can analyze customer sentiment by monitoring customer emotions expressed on social media networks. Food companies use sentiment analysis to track their customers' emotions. They can assess negative reviews and take appropriate preventive steps before the word spreads," says a big data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: The probiotic foods manufacturer was able to anticipate the future behavior of the customers and accordingly segment them in order of their importance with the help of Quantzig's big data analytics solution. Additionally, they were able to offer personalized product and services to the customers, which further helped them to efficiently calculate risks.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve the efficiency and consistency of their products

Enhance customer experience

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Use cases of big data analytics for food and beverages companies

Devising risk management strategies for food and beverage manufacturers



