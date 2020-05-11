

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply lower at the start of trading on Monday, giving back ground following the rally seen last week. The major averages have turned mixed since then, however, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq bouncing into positive territory.



Currently, the major averages remain on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq is up 11.80 points or 0.1 percent at 9,133.12, the Dow is down 190.75 points or 0.8 percent at 24,140.57 and the S&P 500 is down 13.61 points or 0.5 percent at 2,916.19.



The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections.



Reports of new clusters of coronavirus cases in South Korea and China have raised worries about the potential threats of reopening the economy too quickly.



Data from Germany's public health agency also indicated coronavirus cases in the country are once again on the rise following recent steps to ease lockdown measures.



Traders have recently expressed optimism about a quick economic recovery as some states around the U.S. have already begun to reopen.



The optimism inspired traders to shrug off last Friday's Labor Department report showing a record drop in employment in the month of April.



The subsequent rebound by the Nasdaq partly reflects gains by big-name tech stocks such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), which have all move to the upside on the day.



Meanwhile, steel stocks continue to see substantial weakness on the day, resulting in a 4.9 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Significant weakness also remains visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 4 percent slump by the KBW Bank Index.



Gold, oil service and housing stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while biotechnology stocks have shown a notable move to the upside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction following the pullback seen last Friday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 0.689 percent.



