Considering the context brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the government-imposed measures restricting travel and gatherings under these circumstances, the Board of Directors of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) has decided that the Combined General Meeting scheduled for 9 June 2020 at 2:30 pm will be held in closed session on an exceptional basis, without shareholders and other persons with the right to attend being physically present (see Article 4 of decree no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020 adjusting the rules regarding the meeting and decisions of Meetings and governing bodies of legal entities, as well as the implementing decree no. 2020-418 dated 10 April 2020).

As the General Meeting will be held in closed session:

no admission cards will be issued, even to shareholders who submit requests for such cards;

- it is recommended that shareholders should, where possible, use electronic means of communication, to submit their voting instructions or proxy appointments given uncertain postal delivery deadlines;

- no vote will be held during the session. Shareholders are invited to vote prior to the Combined General Meeting by making use of the remote voting methods available to them.The convening notice due to be published on 20 May 2020, as well as the Meeting brochure will both provide detailed information regarding the practical procedures for remote voting. These documents will be available, as of their publication, on the Group's website;

- exceptionally, it will not be possible to make amendments to the resolutions, propose new resolutions during the Meeting, or ask questions verbally. However, shareholders will be able to submit questions that do not qualify as written questions under the French Commercial Code in accordance with procedures that will be specified at a later date;

- a live audio webcast will be available on the Group's website. The practical details of this webcast will be made available as soon as possible on the Group's website.

Sopra Steria Group will keep its shareholders informed of any changes to the procedures governing participation in the General Meeting. Shareholders are requested to regularly consult the dedicated General Meeting section on the Group's website.

https://www.soprasteria.com/investors/investors-relations-shareholders/shareholders-meetings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005563/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon-Phélip

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33.1.53.70.74.65