As a part of its new article series that analyzes COVID-19's impact across industries, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article ' Why Online Food Delivery Companies are Betting Big on AI and Machine Learning '

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005404/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of AI and machine learning for food and beverages industry Why online food delivery businesses should leverage AI and machine learning

Human activity has slowed down due to the pandemic, but its impact on business operations has not. We offer transformative analytics solutions that can help you explore new opportunities and ensure business stability to thrive in the post-crisis world. Request a FREE proposal to gauge COVID-19's impact on your business.

"With machine learning, you don't need to babysit your project every step of the way. Since it means giving machines the ability to learn, it lets them make predictions and also improve the algorithms on their own," says a machine learning expert at Quantzig

After several years of being confined to technology labs and the pages of sci-fi books, today artificial intelligence (AI) and big data have become the dominant focal point for businesses across industries. Barely a day passes by without new magazine and paper articles, blog entries, and tweets about such advancements in the field of AI and machine learning. Having said that, it's not very surprising that AI and machine learning in the food and beverage industry have played a crucial role in the rapid developments that have taken place over the past few years.

Talk to us to learn how our advanced analytics capabilities combined with proprietary algorithms can support your business initiatives and help you thrive in today's competitive environment.

Benefits of AI and Machine Learning

Predict food trends and sort consumer preferences Efficient planning of delivery routes and demand forecasting Enhance customer relationships using chatbots

Want comprehensive solution insights from an expert who decodes data? You're just a click away! Request a FREE demo to discover how our seasoned analytics experts can help you.

As cognitive technologies transform the way people use online services to order food, it becomes imperative for online food delivery companies to comprehend customer needs, identify the dents, and bridge gaps by offering what has been missing in the online food delivery business. The combination of big data, AI, and machine learning is driving real innovation in the food and beverage industry. Such technologies have been proven to deliver fact-based results to online food delivery companies that possess the data and the required analytics expertise.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we've curated a portfolio of advanced COVID-19 impact analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Request more information to know more about our analytics capabilities and solution offerings.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005404/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us