Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") its universal registration document in French. The document includes the annual financial report ("rapport financier annuel") for 2019 and the annual management report ("rapport de gestion"). It is available on the Company's website: https://www.verimatrix-finance.com/en.

After completion of the computation of the income tax and the audit by the statutory auditors, the company reported IFRS income for 2019 and pro forma EBITDA for 2019 slightly better than those reported to the market on March 4, 2020, while revenue remains unchanged.

IFRS Pro forma

adjusted,

unaudited

(12 months) (year end December 31, 2019,

amounts in thousands of $) Net income from

continuing

activities Net income from

discontinued

activities Consolidated et

Income EBITDA As reported on March 4, 2020 (7 748) 34 191 26 443 22 580 Completion of purchse price accounting 336 336 Reclassification of R&D tax credit 770 Completion of computation of income tax 1 519 (1 044) 475 Final audited numbers (5 893) 33 147 27 254 23 350

