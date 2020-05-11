Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:SSI), a Company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announces that the Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the headquarters of the Company (510, rue René Descartes 13857 Aix-en-Provence).

Considering the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic and in accordance with the provisions of Order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors has decided that the June 16, 2020 Combined Shareholders' Meeting will exceptionally be held without the presence of its shareholders or any other person entitled to attend (be it physically or via telephone or video conference).

A meeting notice including the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the main rules for participation relating to the closed-session June 16, 2020 Combined Shareholders' Meeting was published in the May 8, 2020 French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO). This meeting notice, along with the Board of Directors' report regarding the draft resolutions, can be accessed on the SuperSonic Imagine website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr).

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting will not be broadcasted via audio or video, either live or delayed.

Given the context, the shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated Combined Shareholders' Meeting space on the SuperSonic Imagine website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr) and/or address any questions relating the organization of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to the following address serviceproxy@cic.fr.

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to €26.8 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

