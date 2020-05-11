Anzeige
Montag, 11.05.2020
WKN: 866197 ISIN: US2358511028 Ticker-Symbol: DAP 
Tradegate
11.05.20
18:52 Uhr
149,62 Euro
+0,60
+0,40 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
DANAHER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,44149,7419:02
149,42149,7819:02
Firmen im Artikel
AVACTA
AVACTA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVACTA GROUP PLC1,2500,00 %
DANAHER CORPORATION149,62+0,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.