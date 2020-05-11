Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.4979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 210787 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 62935 EQS News ID: 1041357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 11, 2020 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)