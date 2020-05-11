Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.0245 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7520885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 62955 EQS News ID: 1041397 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2020 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)