Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 243.6441 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 723915 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 62963 EQS News ID: 1041413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

