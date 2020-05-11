Findit, Inc.: Findit Helps Pool Builders and Pool Building Companies Improve Their Online Presence with Online Marketing Campaigns

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform, provides online marketing services, offers customized marketing campaigns to pool builders and pool building companies to help improve overall indexing in search engines and on social media.

Findit offers customized marketing campaigns to pool builders and pool building companies across the US. Many pool builders and general contractors spend their days out on-site building pools and performing services for their clients and don't have time to handle their online marketing. We specialize in pool building online marketing campaigns for pool builders and pool building companies so you can focus on building pools for your clients.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMRLxuUg8ns

Findit offers a wide variety of services to pool builders to help improve overall indexing online. What we offer each pool builder is specific to their needs and budget and can include but is not limited to: social media management, content creation, website design and SEO, blog creation for your website, landing page development, video production and more. Some pool builders may already have a perfectly functioning website that is already SEOed, others will already have customer review-based videos. We work with what you have and fill in the gaps where needed to ensure we are maximizing the reach your content has to your target audiences.

All content on Findit can be crawled and indexed in search engines so every piece of content created on Findit provides pool builders with the opportunity to experience additional indexing in search engines, with the hope of taking over top positions in those search engines. Additionally, the content created on Findit as well as content posted to your website is written in such a way that each piece of content is the answer to what a potential customer might search in search engines. Findit will work with you to identify these keywords and service areas to help you improve indexing in search engines under these search terms.

Findit focuses on targeting the search terms that describe the types of pool installation services that you offer in the areas that you offer them. By covering the target areas that you offer pool building services in we can help you begin to take over search results so that when a homeowner is doing a search in search engines for a pool builder where they live, your company is what shows up. Homeowners with referrals for pool builders will likely search the pool builder by name or simply call them. Homeowners without referrals who are turning to the web will generally search by the type of pool that they want along with the city, town, or area that they live in. This is where Findit can help you get unsolicited business from the web with the content that we produce for you.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Everyday Findit creates customized content for our existing clients to help improve their overall exposure online. In the same way pool builders head out to build custom pools, we create posts on Findit, we write blogs on your site, we add landing pages where needed, and we share to social media to make sure we are reaching your target audience across as many platforms and as in many places as we can."

Set up your pool builder online marketing campaign with Findit today by calling 404-443-3224. We are experts at what we do and will work with you one on one to identify your marketing objectives so we can accomplish those goals. We work with pool builders nationwide and only take on one pool builder for a specific pool type in a specific area (Findit will not work with two concrete pool builders in Gainesville Florida to handle both of their online marketing campaigns.) To get started, simply give us a call at 404-443-3224 and discuss your needs with us.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

