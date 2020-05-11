SEIF S.p.A: SEIF: RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

PRESS RELEASE
SEIF: RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Rome, 11 May 2020 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. states that on May 4th, 2020 Professor Lucia Calvosa resigned from her office of independent director on the basis of her appointment by the MEF (Italian ministry of economy and finance) as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eni S.p.A. (whose Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2020).
"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company - stated the Chairman and CEO of SEIF Cinzia Monteverdi - I would like to thank Lucia Calvosa very much for having been with us during these important years of growth; we won't forget her precious contribution".
***
SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.
|For further information
Press Office
Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff
Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano
Tel: 02.70006237
Fax: 02.89694809
www.closetomedia.it
Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni
luca.manzato@closetomedia.it,
sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it,
giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it
|
Nomad
Alantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671613
Stefano Bellavita
mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com
SEIF - Investor relations
06 32818514
Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it
Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm+aZpxtZ2eanG9wYstob2NnbWeUxZWVmGeVm2puY5edmm1mnJqSasiZZm9kmWpo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63452-2020.05.11_seif_pr_resignationanindependentdirector_eng.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free