

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Monday amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections after several countries started lifting lockdown restrictions and began reopening businesses.



Reports from China and South Korea about new cases of the virus infection, and data from Germany's public health agency that indicated coronavirus cases in the country are once again on the rise following recent steps to ease lockdown measures have added to concerns about the potential risks involved in hasty reopening of businesses.



Wuhan has reported its first cluster of new Covid-19 cases since lifting its lockdown measures, sparking fears that easing restrictions could give way to a second wave of infections.



According to reports, France started to ease restrictions. However, it is learnt that stricter lockdown rules will still apply in Paris and three northeastern regions where the coronavirus is reportedly not in control.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.4%. Germany's DAX ended down 0.73% and France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.31%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.06% and Switzerland's SMI moved up 0.25%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden closed weak.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland and Russia moved higher, while Belgium, Netherlands and Turkey ended flat.



In the German market, Thyssenkrupp declined more than 7%. HeidelbergCement ended lower by 4.7%, while Infineon Technologies, Covestro, Deutsche Bank, Henkel, Daimler and BASF lost 2 to 3%.



On the other hand, Wirecard climbed up more than 8.5% after the company announced a reshuffle of its management board amid multiple regulatory probes into financial disclosure.



Fresenius Medical Care moved up 1.7%.



In ArcelorMittal plunged more than 16%. Atos declined 4.7%, while Safran, Unibail Rodamco, Credit Agricole, Capgemini, Airbus Group, Valeo, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, STMicroElectronics, Bouygues, Michelin and Technip lost 2 to 4%.



In the U.K. market, airline stocks IAG and EasyJet declined sharply after Primer Minister Boris Johnson said that travelers will be forced to self-isolate for fourteen days on arrival into the U.K.



Centrica declined more than 8%. Evraz, Meggitt, 3i Group, Royal Bank, Barratt Developments, Anglo American and Lloyds Banking Group lost 3 to 6%. Barclays, M&G, Rolls-Royce, BHP and Standard Chartered also declined sharply.



Shares of Halfords, the country's biggest bike and e-scooter retailer, soared nearly 25% after the government asked people to cycle to work.



Hargreaves Lansdown jumped more than 5%. Kingfisher, Auto Trader Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Scottish Mortgage, Unilever and British American Tobacco gained 2 to 4%.



