Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.05.2020 | 21:44
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innovative Medicines Canada Welcomes Federal Industry Strategy Council and Looks Forward to Helping Promote Innovation, Economic Inclusion and Growth

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) released the following statement today in response to the federal government's announcement of a new Industry Strategy Council, chaired by Monique Leroux:

"Innovative Medicines Canada welcomes the federal government's creation of an Industry Strategy Council focused on the impact of COVID-19 on industry.

"As we turn our attention to economic recovery, it is important that the country's job creators, investors and innovators have the opportunity to inform the federal government's planning and decision-making at this critical time.

"Not only does the innovative medicines industry have an important economic impact in Canada, our members are also vital to the country's healthcare system, as the COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated.

"Given this, IMC is eager for an opportunity to participate in the Industry Strategy Council's work and to playing our part in Canada's economic recovery. We look forward to more details on the Council's next steps."

Learn more about how our member companies are contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

For further information:

Sarah Dion-Marquis
Media Relations
Telephone: 613-769-6510
E-mail: sdmarquis@imc-mnc.ca

SOURCE: Innovative Medicines Canada



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/589374/Innovative-Medicines-Canada-Welcomes-Federal-Industry-Strategy-Council-and-Looks-Forward-to-Helping-Promote-Innovation-Economic-Inclusion-and-Growth

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.