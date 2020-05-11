

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):



-Earnings: -$3.17 million in Q1 vs. -$3.48 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.38 in Q1 vs. -$0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$3.08 million or -$0.37 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.16 million in Q1 vs. $3.19 million in the same period last year.



