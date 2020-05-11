

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK):



-Earnings: -$3.45 million in Q2 vs. $6.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.37 in Q2 vs. $0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.32 million or $0.47 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $40.43 million in Q2 vs. $44.83 million in the same period last year.



