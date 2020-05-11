

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $12.97 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $34.12 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.58 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $602.46 million from $532.44 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $37.58 Mln. vs. $35.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $602.46 Mln vs. $532.44 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $550 - $570 Mln



