Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916647 ISIN: US8288061091 Ticker-Symbol: SQI 
Tradegate
11.05.20
21:57 Uhr
51,26 Euro
-2,22
-4,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5652,4222:56
50,8251,1122:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC51,26-4,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.