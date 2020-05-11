

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $182 million, or $0.114 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.097 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.9% to $3.14 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $182 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.114 vs. $0.097 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.14 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



