

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amcor (AMCR) said, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, the company projects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of approximately 11-12% (previously 7-10%).



Amcor noted that, from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak to the current point in time, the company has operated its 250 plants around the world with minimal disruption and has not experienced significant business continuity issues related to accessing raw materials.



The Amcor Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11.5 cents per share. The ex-dividend date will be May 27, 2020, the record date will be May 28, 2020 and the payment date will be June 17 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMCOR PLC CDIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de