

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release April numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are predicted to fall 0.5 percent on month and climb 3.7 percent on year after sinking 1.2 percent on month and rising 4.3 percent on year in March. Producer prices are tipped to sink 2.6 percent on year after sliding 1.5 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide March figures for home loans; in February, loans were down 1.7 percent on month and investment lending fell 1.9 percent on month.



Australia also will see March results for the business confidence index from NAB; in February, the index score was -66.



Japan will release preliminary March numbers for its leading and coincident economic indexes; in February, their scores were 91.7 and 95.5, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

