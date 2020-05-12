

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday confirmed that the luxury electric car maker has restarted manufacturing cars at its Fremont, California plant over the weekend.



The production was restarted despite an ongoing battle with local officials about whether it should remain closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



'Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,' Musk tweeted.



Musk said he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody. State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.



The company called back some of its workers and has completed around 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, according to The Verge.



'Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!' Musk added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken