Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released an updated roster of the executive staff of Chairman Jay Clayton, including several individuals who have recently joined the office.

Chairman Clayton's executive staff is responsible for advising the Chairman on all matters before the Commission, working closely with agency staff, and helping the Chairman perform all day-to-day operations needed to fulfill the SEC's mission.

"The women and men in the Chairman's office have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing the SEC's mission, particularly during these challenging times," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Their diverse backgrounds, wide ranges of experience, and dedication, together with that of my fellow Commissioners and our 4,500 talented colleagues, have allowed the agency to continue our important work on behalf of Main Street investors."

Below is a full list of Chairman Jay Clayton's executive staff as of May 2020.

Sean Memon

Chief of Staff

Bio

Bryan Wood

Deputy Chief of Staff

Bio

Kristene Blake

Director of Administration

Bio

Aleah Borghard

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Aleah Borghard is the lead advisor to the Chairman on matters involving the Division of Enforcement and assists on other regulatory and policy matters. Ms. Borghard joined the SEC in 2015, previously serving as an investigative attorney in the Division of Enforcement and as Counsel to the Co-Directors of Enforcement. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Borghard practiced law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, specializing in government investigations and securities litigation. Ms. Borghard earned her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Alan Cohen

Senior Policy Advisor to the Chairman

Bio

Matthew Cook

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Matthew Cook advises the Chairman on matters involving the Division of Investment Management and the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. Since joining the agency in February 2017, Mr. Cook has worked in the Division of Investment Management and advised on key rulemaking initiatives, including the Commission's interpretation of the fiduciary standard under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, proposed amendments to the Advisers Act's advertising rule, and the Volcker Rule. Previously, he was a senior associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP. Mr. Cook earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. from Colgate University.

Jeffrey Dinwoodie

Chief Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor for Market and Activities-Based Risk

Bio

Sharon Freeman

Program Support Specialist

Bio

Peter Frans Gimbrere

Senior Advisor to the Managing Executive

Peter Gimbrere advises the Managing Executive of the Agency on staffing, personnel, labor, employment, and other operational matters. He has served in the Chairman's Office since September of 2019. Mr. Gimbrere joined the SEC in 2015 and served in several roles in the Office of Human Resources, including as an Attorney Advisor on workforce and labor relations matters. Before joining the SEC, Mr. Gimbrere served as Chief Negotiator at the Internal Revenue Service. Mr. Gimbrere earned his J.D. from University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a B.A. in international affairs from George Washington University.

Sebastian Gomez Abero

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Bio

Kelly Halferty

Special Assistant

Bio

Kimberly Hamm

Chief Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor

Bio

Manisha Kimmel

Senior Policy Advisor on the Consolidated Audit Trail

Bio

John Moses

Managing Executive

Bio

Awilda Santiago

Correspondence Coordinator

Bio

Kay Smith

Senior Advisor to the Chairman

Bio

Natalie Strom

Communications Director

Bio

Nancy Sumption

Senior Advisor to the Chairman for Cybersecurity Policy

Bio