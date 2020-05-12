Elkhart, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - ResGreen Group (OTC Pink: RGGI) CEO Parashar (Parsh) Patel announced today that he has secured 5,000 square feet of space needed to give live demonstrations to buyers of the New Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR). The space located at 14614 East 9 Mile Road Eastpointe, MI 48021 is needed to show off the capability of the sophisticated AMR in real time.

Patel stated, "I am very excited to discuss the progress of the AMR prototype. Work on the AMR commenced on the first of March and has progressed along very well. We are on track to launch the AMR in early to mid-summer and with this new space prepares the way for the live demonstrations of the AMR. We will be able to set up different scenarios to give real life examples of the programmability and detailed manoeuvring capabilities.

Patel continued, "As I mentioned before the fundamental difference between AGVs and AMRs can be summed up by the difference noted between a guided vehicle and a robot. A guided vehicle follows fixed routes, usually along wires or magnets embedded in the ground - not unlike the difference between a train and an automobile. An AGV robot is probably clever enough to use simple sensors in order to avoid hitting obstacles that pop up in its way, but it's not clever enough to go around them. In fact, AGVs aren't clever at all - without much on-board intelligence, they can only obey simple orders. This means that AGV robots tend to get into trouble when anything isn't exactly the way they like it. This is in addition to their notorious reputation when it comes to adapting to change. If you want them to expand their work area, for example, it's an expensive and time-consuming hassle.

An AMR is much more sophisticated. It's packed with sensors and powerful on-board computers that help it to understand its operating environment. Rather than being restricted to fixed routes, an AMR can instead navigate dynamically using a map, allowing it to plan its own paths and travel quickly and efficiently. AMRs are smart enough to recognize and react to people, cars, forklifts, and more. They safely perform their jobs no matter how busy the surrounding environment and can even do futuristic things like following a specific person wherever they need to go, mother duck-like."

"Please visit our new and exciting website at http://resgreenint.com/ to stay informed of our progress and industry updates", Patel concluded.

The overall robotic industry is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.8%. More information can be found at: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automated-guided-vehicle-market-27462395.html?gclid=CjwKCAiA3uDwBRBFEiwA1VsajA37Sm51oAOKal2ptATWn0Dvzzpqmw0VloUrbN1BiKihtFADkrwxxBoCVuIQAvD_BwE

ABOUT RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.:

RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies.

RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR).

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ResGreen Group International Inc. with members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

