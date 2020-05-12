REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - First quarter 2020 results

Oslo, Norway - May 12, 2020: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) reported first quarter 2020 revenues of USD 24.7 million and EBITDA of USD 1.0 million.

REC Silicon reported a cash balance of USD 30.2 million on March 31, 2020.

Silicon gas sales volumes for the first quarter were 730 MT compared to guidance of 850 MT. Average silane gas prices remained relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter 2020.

Polysilicon sales volumes for the quarter were 89 MT and inventory increased by 151 MT.

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

