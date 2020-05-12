

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German industrial and technology group thyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported that its net loss for the first-half 2019/2020 widened to 1.31 billion euros from 93 million euros last year. Loss per share was 2.12 euros compared to loss per share 0.18 euros in the previous year.



The latest-period results were significantly impacted by the initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the weak automotive market in particular as well as price and volume losses in the materials businesses had a negative impact on performance.



Sales declined 4 percent year-on-year to 15.9 billion euros. Order intake decrease 8 percent to 15 billion euros.



The company withdrew its forecast for the current fiscal year at the end of March.



It is already foreseeable that due to the temporary plant closures and production cutbacks by customers in the automotive industry, sales from continuing operations will decline significantly, above all in the the second-half.



Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations is expected to be strongly negative.



In the third-quarter quarter a loss in the high three-digit million euros range is likely and up to a good 1 billion euros cannot be ruled out.



