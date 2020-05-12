

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated net profit declined 59.7 percent to 301 million euros from last year's 746 million euros.



Earnings per share fell 60 percent to 0.24 euro from 0.60 euro a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT fell 48.9 percent to 592 million euros from last year's 1.16 billion euros. Adjusted operating profit stood at approximately 1 billion euros, around 200 million euros over the prior-year figure.



In the first quarter of 2020, all five divisions reported an operating profit despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on earnings.



Revenue improved 0.9 percent to 15.48 billion euros from 15.35 billion euros last year.



The company, which withdrew its fiscal 2020 outlook on April 7, now said a new guidance will be issued as soon as a more reliable basis is in place to enable a detailed earnings forecast.



Further, the company confirmed its medium-term forecast of Group EBIT of at least 5.3 billion euros in 2022. The cumulative forecasts for capex and cash flows for 2020 to 2022 remain unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

