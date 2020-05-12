

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported that its net income from continued operations, group share, for the fiscal year 2019/20, rose to 446 million euros, from 433 million euros in the previous year.



But net income, Group share, was 467 million euros down from 681 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted EBIT grew to 630 million euros from last year's 606 million euros, driven by an increase in revenue combined with industrial efficiency.



Total sales were 8.20 billion euros, up 2% or 1% organically from last year.



'... We are confident for the resilience of Alstom's business in the mid-term, given the fundamentals of the rail market and in particular, the need for greener mobility.' said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Alstom foundation's budget will also increase from 1.5 million euros to 1.9 million euros in 2020/21, partially funded by a decrease of the CEO and executive committee members' remuneration this quarter.



In the context of the current crisis, the Board of Directors decided not to propose a dividend distribution at the next Shareholders' meeting on July 8.



The Covid-19 crisis is likely to affect negatively the financial performance of the fiscal year 2020/21, including order intake, net income, free cash flow and sales, though it is not possible today to assess precisely its impact.



After the current crisis, the Group expects a fast recovery of the rail market, sustained by strong fundamentals and the increasing demand for sustainable mobility.



In this context, the objective of a 5% average annual growth rate over the period 2019/20-2022/23 should be slightly impacted by the temporary slowdown of tender activity, yet the 2022/23 objectives of 9% aEBIT margin and of a conversion from net income to free cash flow above 80% are confirmed.



