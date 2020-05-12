Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Announcement of format of 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, 12 May 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the Company's offices at 20 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6EQ from 2:00pm on Thursday4 June 2020.

Notice of the AGM and the Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders on 7 May 2020. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

In accordance with UK Government instructions issued on 23 March 2020, it is regretted that shareholders must not attend the AGM in person but are encouraged to submit their vote by proxy by 2.00pm BST on Tuesday 2 June 2020. Details of the procedure for doing so are set out in the Notice of Meeting which has been posted to shareholders and is available on the Company's website.

The Directors believe that the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and unanimously recommend that that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed resolutions.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com