Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Die ersten 100% waren nur der Anfang - Exklusivinterview mit CEO...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
11.05.20
15:33 Uhr
0,915 Euro
-0,005
-0,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8700,99508:44
PR Newswire
12.05.2020 | 08:03
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Arix Bioscience Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 12

Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Announcement of format of 2020 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, 12 May 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the Company's offices at 20 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6EQ from 2:00pm on Thursday4 June 2020.

Notice of the AGM and the Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders on 7 May 2020. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

In accordance with UK Government instructions issued on 23 March 2020, it is regretted that shareholders must not attend the AGM in person but are encouraged to submit their vote by proxy by 2.00pm BST on Tuesday 2 June 2020. Details of the procedure for doing so are set out in the Notice of Meeting which has been posted to shareholders and is available on the Company's website.

The Directors believe that the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and unanimously recommend that that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed resolutions.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7290 1072
charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Robert Lyne, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7290 1055
robert@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir
+44 (0)20 3950 9144
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.