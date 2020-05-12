

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in two years in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.4 percent increase in March. The slowdown was mainly driven by weak petrol prices.



The latest inflation was the slowest since April 2018, when it was 1.1 percent.



Prices for motor fuels decreased 13.4 percent annually in April.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, slowed to 1.0 percent in April from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



In April, airlines, restaurants and hairdressers, among others, were virtually unavailable to operate due to government measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic. Costs of these services were measured according to the guidelines of Eurostat, the agency said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken