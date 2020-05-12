Swiss-based travel tech startup Sidehide teams up with AI-based identity company Onfido to develop technology that enables safe return to travel

Mobile hotel booking app Sidehide and Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication company, today announced that they are developing immunity passport integration for Sidehide's hotel booking platform to quickly and safely verify immunity status. Spontaneity will be a key factor as travel bounces back and this combined technology will allow Sidehide users to quickly and easily verify their identity and immunity status with hotels or authorities without compromising their security or privacy.

Sidehide is a next-generation booking platform for digital nomads and hotels that launched in Berlin in early 2020. Onfido delivers fast, frictionless and secure onboarding and verification of Sidehide users. With just a smartphone and a government-issued ID, users are able to make a booking, verify their identity and immunity status, and go straight to their hotel room, bypassing the check-in desk.

The travel industry is going through a series of changes as it prepares to reboot its processes for engaging customers, with key hospitality companies lobbying for disruptive technology solutions to help drive this effort. The travel industry is a clear indicator of global economic health and may act as an example for other industries on how to return to normal.

This innovative solution will integrate immunity passports with Sidehide's booking platform to quickly and safely verify returning guests. Travelers will be able to prove their immunity status in seconds using a QR code and verify their identity and booking directly from the Sidehide mobile app in order to bypass check-in and reduce contact touchpoints.

"The safety of our guests and staff is our ultimate priority. Sidehide provides an unbeatable booking and check-in experience for guests and with Onfido's integrated identity verification and immunity status capability, this experience can be kept intact without compromising the health of our guests and staff," said Alex Furrer, General Manager at The Setai Miami Beach. "This is exactly what the hotel industry needs to safely return to normal."

The travel industry is crucial for economic recovery. Having contributed nearly USD3 trillion to global GDP and created one in four jobs last year, it is one of the largest and most important global industries. Sidehide and Onfido can help lead the industry back to a new normal.

The application of Sidehide's and Onfido's combined pre-packaged trust system and immunity passport goes beyond the travel industry and could be easily implemented in co-working offices or other buildings where secure access is required.

"Sidehide is all about providing a completely seamless travel experience, for both guests and hotels," said Joakim Hultin, CEO and Co-founder of Sidehide. "Through our partnership with Onfido, we will be able to allow guests to prove their immunity status directly from our app in seconds, avoiding contact touchpoints, thus keeping both guests and hotel staff safe."

"Getting the economy moving again is critical, which is why we're working hand-in-hand with governments and authorities around the world to co-develop an immunity passport that can prove your immunity status without compromising on security or privacy," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-founder of Onfido. "Our mission is to create a world where identity is the key to access and by working with Sidehide, we can now empower guests to use their smartphones as their identity verifier and immunity passport, reassuring both guests and hotels they are risk-free, instead of putting the burden on hotel staff."

About Onfido

Onfido is the new standard for digital access. The company uses AI to verify any photo ID and then compares it with the person's facial biometrics. This use of AI means that businesses no longer need to compromise on customer experience, inclusion, privacy or security.

Recognized as a global leader in artificial intelligence for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 Microsoft's venture fund, and others. With approximately 400 employees spread across seven countries, Onfido has raised $200m in funding and powers digital access for some of the world's largest companies.

About Sidehide

Sidehide is building a new type of service, based on a proprietary patent-pending technology, offering true One-Click hotels from booking to getting into the room. A smartphone is the only thing needed. It gives users a frictionless experience where they are able to make a booking, verify their identity and go straight to their hotel room, bypassing the administration at the check-in desk.

