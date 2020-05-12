Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Re-opening of two shopping centres 12-May-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 12 May 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Two retail shopping centres re-opened Further to its announcement dated 23 April 2020, Arricano is pleased to announce that the temporary restrictions of customer access to its retail shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rig have been lifted by the local authorities. As a result, Arricano's City Mall and Sun Gallery shopping centres fully re-opened for business today bar their food courts and entertainment centres. Arricano's other shopping centres remain only partly opened with only hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other stores open for business. Further announcements will be made by the Company when the situation changes further. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 63046 EQS News ID: 1041613 End of Announcement EQS News Service

