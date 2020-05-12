Technavio has been monitoring the luxury car coachbuilding market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Carlsson Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, Carrosserie Akkermans, Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Srl, Fioravanti Srl, Italdesign Giugiaro Spa, Mitsuoka Motor Co. Ltd., Moal Inc., Motorima, N2A by Langmesser, and Trasco Bremen GmbH are some of the major market participants. The rapid development of electrified luxury vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rapid development of electrified luxury vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market is segmented as below:

Geography Europe North America ROW



Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luxury car coachbuilding market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Size

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Trends

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for custom, hand-built limited-edition luxury vehicles and classic cars as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury car coachbuilding market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the luxury car coachbuilding market, including some of the vendors such as Carlsson Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, Carrosserie Akkermans, Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Srl, Fioravanti Srl, Italdesign Giugiaro Spa, Mitsuoka Motor Co. Ltd., Moal Inc., Motorima, N2A by Langmesser, and Trasco Bremen GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the luxury car coachbuilding market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury car coachbuilding market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury car coachbuilding market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury car coachbuilding market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury car coachbuilding market vendors

