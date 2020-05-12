

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported first quarter sales of 2.2 billion pounds, down 24.0% in constant currency; like-for-like sales were down 24.8%. The Group noted that its trading up to 14 March continued the positive trends seen in the fourth quarter, reflecting operational improvements in France and the implementation of a new trading approach across the Group, including reintroducing trading events. Balance of quarter saw significant impact from COVID-related disruption.



As at 8 May 2020, the company had cash at bank of approximately 700 million pounds. As at 8 May, the company had access to over 2 billion pounds in total liquidity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

