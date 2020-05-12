Kingman Minerals Ltd.: Past Producing Mine & Historic Sampling Results: Highlights From 1995 Programs & 2005 Kent Exploration Chip Samples 170g/T Au On Vein 100ft Level Of Rosebud Mine Over Interval Of 0.46m

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with the third in a three part series reviewing the historic gold mining operations and prospects within the Mohave Project.
The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 20 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"), eight separate veins and one prominent double vein which extend from the northwest corner to nearly the southeast corner of the claims block. High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.
In 1995, an exploration program was conducted by Kinntaki Resources in which 135 surface samples were collected. Significant gold and silver results near the Rosebud Mine are shown in the tables below. The information contained in this news release is historical in nature but was extracted from the NI 43-101 report by qualified person, Edward Harrington, P.Geo. and is believed to be accurate and unbiased based on comparison with previous and subsequent reports on the subject property.
Table 1: Rock Sampling Near the Rosebud Mine Site
Sample #
Sample Type
Width
(feet)
Au (g/t)
(AA)
Au(g/t)
(grav.)
Ag (g/t)
(ICP)
25015
chip
2.0
1.170
1.371
4.9
25051
grab
-
9.670
11.312
28.5
25052
chip
1.0
2.433
1.543
10.3
25054
chip
1.5
2.100
1.783
37.0
25055
chip
1.5
29.000
1.032
65.9
25056
chip
1.5
0.844
-
22.5
25057
chip
1.0
14.000
14.878
14.7
25058
chip
1.0
0.734
-
11.9
25060
chip
1.5
1.520
1.337
3.7
25061
chip
1.0
1.010
0.994
13.8
25062
chip
2.0
0.692
-
11.2
25063
chip
1.0
1.380
1.302
7.4
25113
chip
1.0
0.870
-
7.8
25115
chip
-
1.500
1.474
45.0
25116
chip
1.5
0.827
-
26.5
25117
chip
1.5
5.270
5.211
43.5
25130
chip
3.0
2.490
2.880
3.9
Table 2: Rock Sampling Near Line 34+00 N
Sample #
Sample
type
Width
(feet)
Au (g/t)
(AA)
Au(g/t)
(grav)
Ag (g/t)
(ICP)
25066
chip
1.0
0.863
-
2.6
25067
chip
1.0
9.660
10.215
4.5
25068
grab
-
25.000
28.007
6.0
25075
chip
1.5
0.717
-
4.5
25077
chip
1.5
1.600
1.543
14.7
25126
chip
1.5
3.950
4.182
32.5
Tables 1 and 2 - Kinntaki Resources 1995 rock sampling results (from Harrington, Edward., 2005, Technical Report on the Rosebud Property, Mohave County, Arizona: prepared for Kent Exploration Inc., 66p.).
The Kingman Minerals qualified person has not verified the results of the 1995 surface rock sampling listed in Tables 1 and 2. Additional sampling would be required to verify the data.
Induced polarization, resistivity and magnetic geophysical surveys were conducted by D. Mark, geophysicist, P.Geo. The results indicate the presence of sulphide mineralization along strike and at depth from known areas of anomalous gold and silver. Therefore, it may be assumed that drilling in these areas might intersect mineralized shear zones at depth. Seven target areas (Z1 to Z7) have been identified, based on the combination of geochemical and geophysical data (Figure 3).
Figure 1: Compilation Map of Prospective Geophysical and Geochemical Zones (from Harrington, 2005).
While much of the field work was conducted in 1995 and could be considered as historical in nature, most of the technical information contained in this news release came directly from the NI 43-101 compliant report by Edward Harrington (2005) for Kent Exploration Inc. The Kingman Minerals qualified person has not verified the results of the geophysical work shown in Figure 1. Repeat magnetic, IP and resistivity surveys would be required to verify the data.
In 2005, Kent Exploration Inc., following the recommendations of Ed Harrington P.Geo, obtained access and completed an underground rock sampling program. Ropes and safety harnesses were used to access the 100ft level by way of the main production shaft. This was the first underground sampling verification to be conducted since L.A. Bayrock in 1983 and 1984.
Figure 2 - Cross section of Kent Exploration 2005 underground sampling of the southeast drift on the 100-foot level of the Rosebud Mine. Sample results are in Table 3.
According to Harrington, "all samples returned values anomalous in one or more of gold, silver, lead and zinc and are considered to be significant." Selected results from his 2005 report are as follows:
Sample #
Type
Location
True
Width (m)
Analyses (ppm) or (g/t)
Gold
Silver
Lead
Zinc
B373601
chip
vein 100-level
0.61
0.016
5.7
48.6
14,500
B373602
chip
vein 100-level
0.30
8.500
88.7
3890
1455
B373603
select
vein 100-level
-
0.032
2.1
23.8
290
B373604
select
vein 100-level
-
0.026
0.8
28.4
141
B373605
chip
vein 100-level
0.38
3.850
113.0
3430
1095
B373606
chip
vein 100-level
0.46
170.500
217.0
5140
630
B373607
chip
vein 100-level
0.46
10.700
352.0
2640
1440
B373608
chip
vein 100-level
0.20
2.570
80.7
1475
535
B373609
chip
vein 100-level
0.20
0.579
13.6
598
679
B373610
chip
vein 100-level
0.15
1.885
87.3
4560
799
B373611
chip
vein 100-level
0.30
9.000
133.0
2170
1150
B373612
chip
vein 100-level
0.20
4.830
168.0
4370
1345
B373613
select
vein 100-level
-
0.283
16.3
890
700
B373614
chip
vein 100-level
0.30
2.580
16.1
1655
1095
B373615
n/a
found sample
-
6.150
25.7
3680
5650
B373616
chip
vein 100-level
0.30
0.842
95.0
5390
3360
B373617
select
stockpile
-
6.640
709.0
1325
1035
B373651
chip
vein 100-level
0.61
1.810
24.7
1665
901
B373652
chip
vein 100-level
0.46
0.115
44.6
457
595
B373653
select
stope 100-level
-
2.260
18.3
2400
4400
B373618
chip
vein 100-level
0.31
0.42
10.25
1205
989
B373619
chip
vein 100-level
0.31
0.48
18.9
623
1030
B373620
chip
vein 100-level
0.31
2.01
114.0
2440
989
B373621
chip
vein in adit
0.46
1.11
19.45
2960
725
B373622
chip
vein in adit
0.31
2.72
23.6
1075
3110
B373623
chip
vein in adit
0.23
6.01
68.5
5830
1030
B373624
chip
vein in adit
0.91
0.89
12.2
1355
766
Table 3 -Underground rock sampling results from 2005 exploration program conducted by Kent Exploration Inc. (from Harrington, Edward., 2005, Technical Report on the Rosebud Property, Mohave County, Arizona: prepared for Kent Exploration Inc., 66p.).
The highest chip sample from the 100ft level of the mine returned a gold value of 170.5 g/t and 217 g/t silver over 0.46m. The highest silver value achieved was 709g/t from a stock pile grab sample.
The Kingman Minerals qualified person has not verified the results of the Kent Exploration 2005 underground sampling. Access to underground workings and additional sampling would be required to verify the sample results in Table 3.
The 2005 report stated that:
- limited previous mining on the Property has defined both gold and silver mineralization associated with shearing;
- limited previous mining on the Property has defined both gold and silver mineralization associated with shearing;
- historical and contemporary surface and underground sampling has indicated potentially economic gold and silver grades;
- several zones known to host gold and silver mineralization have been identified;
- underground sampling carried out in 2005 returned significant gold and silver values, and showed that the main production shaft and underground workings on the 100-foot level are accessible and generally in good condition;
- an IP/resistivity survey has indicated that zones of mineralization may extend along strike beneath alluvial cover, and be present at depth; and
- a suite of elements commonly accompanying porphyry-style mineralization is shown by rock sampling assay results to occur on the Rosebud property.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc. and Certified Professional Geologist who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
