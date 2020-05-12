

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that its first-quarter total sales were up 5.7% excluding fuel, and down 4.0% including fuel. Two new stores were opened in the period, in Amble and Bradwell.



For the 14-week period from 3 February to 10 May, Group like-for-like excluding fuel was up 5.7%, comprising contributions from retail of 5.1% and wholesale of 0.6%. Inflation during the period was broadly flat.



Group LFL including fuel was down 3.9%, with fuel like-for-like down 39.3%, and down c.70% since lockdown, as customers are currently taking significantly fewer car journeys.



The company noted that trading during the individual weeks of the first-quarter was highly volatile, with stocking up, then the initial impact of lockdown and weak Easter trading, followed by a significant improvement in recent weeks.



For Morrisons.com, the company has more than doubled the number of weekly home delivery slots, well in excess of the 60% increase it initially planned for. The company expects the net adverse impact on profit to be considerably more weighted to the first half.



