Fonolo and Conn3ct Partner to Save British Consumers from Hours of Waiting on Hold

LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonolo, the cloud-based call-back solution pioneer, announced today that it has partnered with one of the United Kingdom's top contact centre resellers to bring its innovative call-back solutions to companies across the UK.

Fonolo's solutions allow organizations of all sizes to quickly and easily add call-back functionality to their contact centres, which improves customer satisfaction by eliminating hold times and reducing abandon rates.

"Consumers today are too busy to be kept waiting on hold. So, it's no surprise that companies that replace hold time with a call-back have drastically improved their customer satisfaction rates," says Shai Berger, CEO, Fonolo. "This partnership will allow Conn3ct to provide their clients with a simple and effective solution to long hold times, building on the success shown by Fonolo's North American partners."

Conn3ct is one of the most trusted contact centre resellers, helping a wide range of companies excel by providing them with the right solutions to overcome their business challenges.

"Conn3ct is excited to be partnering with Fonolo," says Martin Cross, Group CTO, Conn3ct. "We work tirelessly to add partners to our portfolio, ones that will enhance the customer experience of our client base, and Fonolo does just that. We believe that removing the frustration of long hold times by offering a call-back solution, is an opportunity to delight customers at what is historically an unhappy experience for them."

To learn more about call-backs, visit fonolo.com or sign up for a 30-minute demo .

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers that aim to enhance the customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

About Conn3ct

Conn3ct is a truly vendor-agnostic communications partner that helps multi-site organisations across the world solve their communications challenges. We are a trusted advisor that draws on over 30 years of knowledge and experience to solve complex communications challenges in three areas: Contact Centres, Unified Communications and Network Services.

Conn3ct delivers end-to-end digital transformation by refining the people, processes, and technology required to implement your chosen solution. We will help to ensure your transformation journey is seamless, cost-effective, and pain-free.

Learn more at conn3ct.com .