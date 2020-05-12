

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) Tuesday reported significantly a wider loss for the full year, reflecting a fall in the value of assets, mainly attributable to retail segment.



The Group's loss attributable to shareholders reached 832 million pounds in the year, compared to 119 million pounds loss incurred last year. On a per share basis, loss was 112.4 pence versus 16.1 pence loss last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share was down 6.4 percent to 55.9 pence.



The Group recorded considerably higher losses for the year, as underlying earnings were more than offset by a 8 percent fall in the value of its assets. The Group also said 20 percent decline in retail segment was due to the challenging environment and ongoing structural changes along with the early effects of Covid-19.



Land Securities reported revenue of 741 million pounds for the first quarter, compared to 757 million pounds last year. Revenue profit was down 6.3 percent to 414 million pounds, while it was down by 1.1 percent before provisions related to 2020/21 rent.



