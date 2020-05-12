

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported that its fourth-quarter net income dropped to 63.1 billion yen from 459.5 billion yen last year.



Operating income for the fourth-quarter decreased to 384.0 billion yen from 529.5 billion yen last year.



Net revenues for the fourth-quarter were 7.10 trillion yen down from 7.75 trillion yen in the prior year.



Annual vehicle sales were 8.96 million units, a decrease of 18,372 units from the previous year.



The company expects consolidated sales revenues of 24 trillion yen, operating income of 0.5 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.



The company projects consolidated vehicle sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to be 7.0 million units.



The company said its board resolved to pay 120 yen per share as the year-end dividend on common shares. The annual dividend on common shares for the fiscal year will be 220 yen per share including the interim dividend of 100 yen per share.



