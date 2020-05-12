

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell to the lowest level in more than ten-and-a-half years in March, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 83.8 in March from 91.9 in February.



The latest reading was the lowest since June 2009, when the score was 83.3.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity declined to 90.5 in March from 95.4 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the lagging index increased to 101.7 in April from 100.9 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken