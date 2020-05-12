APPRECIATE GROUP

Trading for the first 11 months of the year ending 31 March 2020 (FY20) was in line with expectations until COVID-19 began to have an impact in the final weeks of the financial year and, we expect, far more significantly in the current financial year. The end-FY20 free cash balance was £30m and actions are underway to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 while maintaining investment for medium-term digital based growth.

