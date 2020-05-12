Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Size is Expected to Increase With a CAGR of 3.55% for the Study Period, 2017-2030 in the 7MM

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight added a new report titled Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030 to its portfolio.

Few highlights:

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market landscape involves 15+ companies actively working in advancing CLBP market.

Of the emerging therapies, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus, Pfizer/Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Egalet Corporation are expected to launch their respective products, during the forecast period.

The current CLBP market size is entirely dominated by on supportive treatment regimens along with the drugs that have been approved to treat comorbidities associated with CLBP, and those that are approved for chronic pain usually.

The current opioid prescription market is expected to decline in the coming years because CLBP patients will switch from currently prescribed opioids to emerging opioid therapies, such as Buprenorphine and Egalet-002.

Limited Chronic Lower Back Pain treatment options are the major market driving forces in the CLBP market.

Lower back pain is a common ailment, and at everyone at a certain point of time must have felt it. However, if the pain persists for more than 3-months, it is referred to as chronic lower back pain and is the second leading cause of the disability and degraded quality of life worldwide. The origin, as well as the intensity of the pain, may vary from an injury, disease to stress and from mild to severe.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total CLBP prevalent population in the 7MM was observed to be 73,802,461 in 2017, which is expected to increase during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030. A higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for females in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries, except Japan, wherein males occupy a larger patient pool than females. Also it has been observed that CLBP is mostly diagnosed in the age group of 40-69.

The report offers disease epidemiology in the 7MM for the study period 2017 to 2030 segmented by:

Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain

Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain

Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain

Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class

Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose and Overdose scenario

Present therapies in the CLBP market only provide temporary relief from the pain. At present the Chronic Lower Back Pain market is dominated by opioids. However, the long-term opioid use results in addiction, hence the current scenario demands products with better safety profile and improved Quality of Life (QoL).

The report offers an exhaustive coverage of the marketed as well as the emerging drugs.

Marketed Drugs

Cymbalta: Eli Lilly and Company

Xtampa: Collegium Pharmaceutical

Butrans: Purdue Pharma

Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International

And many others

In the pipeline

Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer

Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

MPC-06-ID: Mesoblast

Egalet-002 (Egalet Corporation)

AXS-02 (Axsome Therapeutics)

ALLOD-2 (Allodynic Therapeutics)

ASP7962 (Astellas Pharma)

CAM2038 (Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus)

Clonidine Micropellets (Sollis Therapeutics)

NKTR-181 (Nektar Therapeutics)

GRT6005: Grünenthal GmbH

AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies

IDCT (DiscGenics)

YH14618 (Yuhan Corporation)

SP-102 (Semnur Pharmaceuticals)

SX600 (SpineThera)

And many others

Scope of the report

Geography Covered : United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and United Kingdom ), and Japan

: , EU5 ( , , , , and ), and Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030)

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030) Epidemiology Segmentation: Gender Specific, Age Specific, Severity Specific, Total diagnosed etc.

Gender Specific, Age Specific, Severity Specific, Total diagnosed etc. Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By therapies

: By Geographies, By therapies Companies Covered : Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Egalet Corporation, Axsome Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Grünenthal GmbH, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics, Yuhan Corporation, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Sollis Therapeutics, SpineThera, Stayble Therapeutics, AnGes MG, Asahi Kasei Pharma, and others.

: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Egalet Corporation, Axsome Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Grünenthal GmbH, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics, Yuhan Corporation, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Sollis Therapeutics, SpineThera, Stayble Therapeutics, AnGes MG, Asahi Kasei Pharma, and others. Comparative Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Reason to purchase

Bespoke primary and secondary research

24*7 post-sale customer support

Option for customizing and personalizing research reports as per needs

DelveInsight's Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report proffers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Lower Back Pain, its etiology, and manifestations, a detailed analysis of the disease historical as well as forecasted epidemiology trends, its prevalence, incidence and patient pool. The report covers the comprehensive layout of the available marketed or approved therapies for CLBP and the upcoming therapies in the pipeline in the Chronic Lower Back Pain market with unmet needs, market drivers and barriers that may impact the growth of the market size in the next decade in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan). Moreover, the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights report lays in front the therapy that has the potential to occupy the significant chunk of the CLBP market, competitors' analysis, key collaborations, licensing opportunities, R&D scenario and significant non-profit organizations working for CLBP patients' relief.

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary 4 SWOT Analysis 5 Chronic Lower Back Pain - Disease Background and Overview 6 Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Methodology 7 Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 United States-specific Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology 9 Japan-specific Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology 10 Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 11 Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain 12 Unmet Needs in Chronic Lower Back Pain Market 13 Chronic Lower Back Pain Marketed Products 14 Chronic Lower Back Pain Emerging Therapies 15 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Forecast Methodology 16 Chronic Lower Back Pain - 7MM Market Analysis 17 Conjoint Analysis 18 United States: Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook 19 EU-5 countries: Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook 20 Japan: Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook 21 Case Reports 22 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Drivers 23 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Barriers 24 Appendix 25 DelveInsight Capabilities 26 Disclaimer

