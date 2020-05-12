Valmet to supply ash treatment system to L.D. Celulose in Brazil

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply an ash crystallizer plant with a capacity of 300 tons of ash per day to LD Celulose S.A. in Brazil. The ash crystallizer delivery is part of Lenzing's and Duratex's joint venture LD Celulose's project to build a new 500,000 ton/year dissolving pulp mill in Minas Gerais state, Brazil. In January Valmet announced an extensive technology and automation deliveryfor the project. The new mill is scheduled to start up in 2022.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order is not disclosed. The value of a delivery of this size and scope is typically around EUR 10-15 million.

"Our new pulp mill will have a positive socioeconomic impact throughout the region. When choosing partners for this project we have emphasized reliability, energy efficiency and best environmental practices. We chose Valmet to deliver their ash crystallization solution because the Valmet-concept will fulfill our request in the best way," says Roland Feiner, Chemical Recovery Implementation Manager, LD Celulose.

"Valmet was chosen as the key technology provider for LD Celulose's new dissolving pulp mill project earlier this year and we are very happy to widen the cooperation now with the delivery of ash crystallizer. Our ash crystallization technology is well suited for large pulp mills and represents proven technology that provides the mill with better environmental performance and increased production efficiency," says Fernando Scucuglia, Director, Pulp and Energy, South America, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

The Valmet Ash Crystallizerwill have capacity of 300 tons of ash per day and will recover mill chemicals and remove non-process elements, primarily chloride and potassium, from the mill's liquor cycle.

"This will be the third ash crystallization system delivery from Valmet. Our largest installation with a capacity of 920 tons ash per day is in Indonesia and another 480 tons per day ash crystallizer in China. This third installation will be a standalone plant, which means that it will have a high degree of independence from other mill processes," tells Fredrik Kall, Director for Evaporation, Ash and Bio technologies, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

LD Celulose's upcoming 500,000 ton/year dissolving pulp mill is located in the cities of Indianópolis and Araguari in Minas Gerais state in Brazil. With this new addition of ash treatment system, Valmet's total delivery includes now a fiber line, a pulp drying and baling line, an evaporation plant, a white liquor plant, an ash crystallization plant and a mill-wide automation system.

Information about the customer LD Celulose S.A.

LD Celulose is a joint venture where Lenzing holds a 51 percent and Duratex a 49 percent stake.

The Lenzing Group, headquartered in Austria, is an international company focusing on high-quality, wood-based cellulose fibers that are used in the textile industry, in the nonwovens industry for hygiene products, in protective wear and in industrial applications. Dissolving wood pulp is processed from wood and marketed under the brands TENCEL for textile applications, VEOCEL for nonwovens and LENZING for special fiber applications in other areas and other products. The annual turnover of the Lenzing Group is above EUR 2,000 million.

Duratex is the largest producer of industrialized wood panels in the southern hemisphere. The company has three business areas: Wood, Ceramic tiles and Sanitary ware, metals, electric showerheads and faucets. The Wood division covers wood products and forestry, producing eucalyptus in more than 251 thousand hectares of forests. Duratex's head quarter is in the city and state of São Paulo and it has seven forestry units and 16 industrial facilities in Brazil and three production facilities in Colombia.

